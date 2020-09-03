Waldorf, MD Author Publishes Children's Book
September 03, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMisty, a new book by Jean Neely, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Misty is the touching story of an unwanted dog who finds her forever home.
Misty waits in a hot cage at a farmer's market. None of the people who look at her want her. But then Jeanne arrives and takes her home. Misty learns what it means to be loved and to be part of a family.
Misty teaches children how to care for a dog and about the limitless love they will receive in return.
Misty is a 30-page hardcover with a retail price of $23.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6163-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
