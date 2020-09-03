Americus, GA Author Publishes Poetry
September 03, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsCollection of Poetry: And Writings to Inspire Your Life, a new book by Brianna Young, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Young author Brianna Young was inspired to write this collection of poetry as a way to deal with stress and anxiety over the loss of several loved ones. In such a short period of time she lost four beloved family members and wasn't quite sure how to cope.
Brianna hopes other people dealing with similar life issues can feel comfort, hope, and inspiration in her words.
About the Author
Brianna Young started writing poems at age 13 to cope with the loss of her great-grandmother in 2012. After the death of her PaPa, her mother was placed in a nursing home (m.s. disability) in Moultrie, GA., and she started doing drawings, also.
Young grew up and attended schools in Griffin, GA. After she graduated in 2017, she moved to Americus, GA with her Nana, and uncle to be closer to her mother. She married M. Cody Lawson in September 2018 and currently lives in Americus.
Collection of Poetry: And Writings to Inspire Your Life is a 42-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-9274-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us