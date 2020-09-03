Westwind Awarded ISO 9001:2015 Certification for Quality Management System
September 03, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsWestwind Computer Products Inc., a Value Added Reseller (VAR) selling integrated IT solutions to government agencies and commercial businesses, is pleased to announce that it has received accreditation for ISO 9001:2015 Certification.
"The ISO 9001 certification is a great accomplishment for Westwind," says Steve Hull, Westwind President. "The processes and procedures that we have implemented will not only help us manage our business better but also demonstrate to our customers that we can support them as their needs grow."
Realizing the value behind the ISO certification to both its internal and external stakeholders, Westwind undertook both the significant time and dedication that is required to attain this certification.
"Westwind is committed to continually improving our sales and service standards to meet the needs of our customers," shares Westwind COO John Tinguely. "Working toward the ISO standards encouraged us to formalize our policies, processes, and procedures and create more consistency in our commitment to excellence. We're dedicated to our current and future clients, so this was an investment of time and resources that we were eager to make."
Westwind received accreditation for demonstrating their ongoing commitment to quality by satisfying customer requirements and industry specifications.
"Westwind has demonstrated its commitment to world-class quality by implementing and becoming certified to the ISO 9001 standard. They have joined an elite number of organizations worldwide who have achieved certification to this globally recognized quality standard," said Randy Daugharthy, Director of the Registrar Program at the Performance Review Institute Registrar. "PRI Registrar is proud to partner with Westwind in this accomplishment and look forward to continued support of their objective of quality excellence."
About Westwind
Founded in 1992, Westwind provides comprehensive, integrated IT solutions to government agencies as well as commercial enterprises throughout the United States. With a variety of contract vehicles and Small Business certifications, including Minority, Woman-Owned, and HUBZone designations, Westwind fully supports its clients' mission by helping make effective procurement decisions. Westwind offers solutions ranging from traditional and innovative IT products to 3D Printers to unmanned vehicles.
About ISO 9001:2015 Standard
ISO 9001:2015 is a globally recognized quality management standard developed and published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). This standard provides a model that organizations of all types and sizes can use for building an effective quality management system. ISO 9001:2015 is built on various quality management principles to help ensure that customers get consistent, high-quality products and services.
About PRI Registrar
Since 1995, Performance Review Institute Registrar, a management systems registrar, has helped a multitude of organizations achieve and realize their true potential through the development of management systems and quality systems certification. As an affiliate of SAE International, PRI Registrar is a not-for-profit organization, uniquely motivated with a mission and commitment to raise the bar in any industry it serves. To learn more information, visit http://www.priregistrar.org.
Contact Information
Troy Legere, Marketing Director, Westwind
Westwind
(864) 525-6990
Contact Us
