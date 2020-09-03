Navarre, FL Author Writes Biography
September 03, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLiving in High Clover, a new book by Ray Kleefisch, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Living in High Clover tells the story of Ray Kleefisch's life through the eyes, ears, and paws of his best friends – his dogs. Their observations are true, fair, and unfiltered, and often forces Kleefisch to view himself candidly. Within the pages of this book, you will have the opportunity to live in High Clover with his special canine angels. As he highlights his own overlooked miracles and blessings, Kleefisch hopes that others will become aware of the higher forces at work and learn to detach themselves from the high tech world through their own personal internet of people.
About the Author
Ray Kleefisch grew up in Lowell, Michigan. He attended Western Michigan University and the University of Virginia and went on to serve 28 years in the U.S. Army as active duty and reserves. He currently resides in Rockford, Michigan with his wife, Janice.
Living in High Clover is a 42-page hardback with a retail price of $23.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0451-7. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at http://www.rosedogbookstore.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
