San Ysidro, CA Author Publishes Book on Jesus Christ
September 02, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsIn Search of Jesus of Nazareth and His Original Teaching, a new book by Paul Weekes, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In Search of Jesus of Nazareth and His Original Teaching chronicles author Paul A. Weekes's research and analysis as he quests to understand the historical Jesus and his original teachings. It is his sincere hope that his research may be used as a guide to help others clarify their own faith and belief.
From the author: "Faith is very personal. Belief, by definition, is whatever an individual chooses to believe. The book "In Search of Jesus of Nazareth and His Original Teaching" chronicles the research and analysis leading to the formulation of my personal understanding of the Historical Jesus and his Teaching.
This book discusses the two completely different accounts of the creation of "Jesus the Christ", contained in the four canonical Gospels of the "New Testament". Mark, the earliest Gospel, in its original form, asserts that a human Jesus received the Devine Spirit at his Baptism by John (his cousin the Baptizer). The later Gospel authors added/reiterated the description of Mary's "Virgin Conception" to create a Devine Jesus "Son of God" at birth and the "Resurrection" to return that Devine being to the Father. It is interesting to note, that the later Gospel writers chose to retain Mark's Baptism event, even though it would seem to be unnecessary, if Jesus had a spotless soul and already possessed the Divine Spirit from birth. With Mark's version, Resurrection is not required, since the Devine Spirit returned to God at Jesus' death and his human remains were interred in a tomb. Organized Religion, according to sociologist G. Lenski , is "a shared system of associated beliefs and practices, which are articulated around the nature of the forces that shape the destiny of human beings." Any religion that promotes peace, harmony, charity, morality, ethical behavior, compassion, and the betterment of humanity is to be condoned and supported. However, religions/sects that preach violence and prejudice or practice discrimination must be condemned/reformed. Ideally, through education and enlightenment rather than by armed conflict. "
About the Author
Paul Weekes was born in Brooklyn, NY, and grew up in central/upstate New York. He earned a BS degree in Physics from Syracuse University in Syracuse, NY, and spent his business career in Information Technology Management with several large U.S. Corporations. His employment involved residing in Syracuse, NY; Corning, NY; Wallingford, CT; Fort Lauderdale, FL; Chicago IL; Austin, TX; and included extensive domestic and international travel. He is now retired from Motorola as the Managing Director of Internet Products Operation in Austin, TX, and has since relocated to an oceanfront home in Rosarito Beach, BC, Mexico. He is past President of the United Society of Baja California and has been actively involved in other community support organizations, including Cruz Roja (the Red Cross) and the Flying Samaritans. His wife, Linda, passed away in 2015. He has two sons (Justin and Jonathan) who both live in Connecticut.
In Search of Jesus of Nazareth and His Original Teaching is a 68-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2323-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
