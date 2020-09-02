Trappe, PA Author Writes Gaming Guide
September 02, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSolution to Rubik's Revenge, a new book by James De Lacy, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Many of us like to solve problems. We are attracted to solving the Rubik's Cube, and receive a fair amount of satisfaction when we do so. Solving Rubik's Revenge requires a much greater amount of time, discipline, and effort. Few of us are able to devote that much time and energy. Solution to Rubik's Revenge provides that opportunity; however, it is still not easy. In the end, success in solving Rubik's Revenge will give you great satisfaction and recognition that one is on a high plane of capability. It can and may instill confidence that anyone can solve many, everyday thought-provoking problems.
About the Author
James De Lacy was born and raised in Philadelphia, PA. After high school graduation, he joined the Navy for four years and served as a radioman. Following his enlistment, he worked in several areas of electrical engineering and received a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering. In the traction power area, he received three patents and wrote a paper, "DYNAMIC ANALYSIS OF SIX PULSE RECTIFICATION." He is married over fifty years to his wife, Bridie, and has three children: James Patrick, Sheila Ann, and Michael Thomas.
Solution to Rubik's Revenge is a 62-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2416-1. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at www.rosedogbookstore.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us