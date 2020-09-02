Gregory, TX Author Publishes Novel
September 02, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Princess: A Fairy Tale, a new book by Michael Cristian, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Princess is about a young princess who sets out to save her beloved knight who has been captured! This story was inspired by various fairy tales.
About the Author
Michael Cristian was born in Taft, Texas. As well as being a writer, he is also an aspiring actor. His first role was in the sixth grade as Jacob Marley in the Charles Dickens' classic A Christmas Carol. He enjoys movies and history along with gothic themes such as castles, cemeteries, and dark forests. Cristian is a proud member of The Order of Granaderos y Damas de Galvez.
The Princess: A Fairy Tale is a 130-page paperback with a retail price of $28.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-9622-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
