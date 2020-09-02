Braithwaite, LA Author Publishes Bible Quotes
September 02, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsI Kept the Faith, a new book by Lisa M. Manuel, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Providing many inspiring quotes from the Bible, Lisa M. Manuel's words are sure to make your faith in God and Jesus stronger than ever. With stories of how Jesus has helped Manuel in her life, you will be inspired to put more trust in God and his work. The Lord will never fail you as long as you hang onto your faith.
About the Author
Lisa M. Manuel is married and the mother of three daughters and the grandmother of seven grandchildren, but one died. She is a bus driver and a substitute teacher.
I Kept the Faith is a 36-page hardcover with a retail price of $19.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0079-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
