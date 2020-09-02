New York Author Writes Tell-All Book
September 02, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWalk Towards the Light: Surviving a New Age Cult, a new book by Miriam Penman, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Daniel Sullivan is the founder and leader of a new age cult, The Order of The Ascension Path. Daniel's manipulative behavior is revealed through former member Miriam Curry's journal entries. Serena Falcon, a young clairvoyant, becomes a disciple of Daniel's and a critical member of his emerging cult. Along with others who have formed close relationships with Daniel, Walk Toward The Light: Surviving a New Age Cult tells their stories. While questioning her own group membership she witnesses the abuse inflicted on others. Watch as Miriam, Serena and their friends eventually discover their true spiritual paths after exposing Daniel's hidden agenda. Their most important realization is their own ability to heal from this trauma. Miriam Penman's novel will appeal to readers who wish to learn more about how a cult is formed and why people become involved in them.
About the Author
Miriam Penman was on a journey to explore the esoteric dimensions of the natural world when she joined a group that answered her questions along the way. Eventually she realized her membership in this spiritual group was unhealthy. She then wrote the story other member's cult-like experiences, subsequent hurts and final healing. Penman, now a retired teacher and theater director, lived through the events detailed in this book. She desires to share this account with others, not necessarily to prevent them from similar experiences, but as a beacon of light to reveal the reality of healing from similar trauma incurred on this journey of exploration. In narrating this healing process, she makes it clear that compassion and forgiveness for one's self and others is of utmost importance.
Walk Toward the Light: Surviving a New Age Cult is a 438-page paperback with a retail price of $25.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2126-9. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at http://www.rosedogbookstore.com.
