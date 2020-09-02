Franklin, TN Author Publishes Sci-Fi Novel
In a galaxy of turmoil after the end of the Great Civil War and the royal Nightstar family's reign, an orphan thief finds himself stealing from Lord Brohain, ruler of the galaxy and Androids.
Jase Bluestar soon finds himself aiding one of the last Nightstar Princesses in order for her to escape Lord Brohain's revenge and return to the Resistance. Traveling to different planets and meeting unlikely friends, Jase Bluestar realizes that a mere thief can have a bigger destiny than one can imagine.
About the Author
Sammy Jo Pendergrast is an out-of-this-world author. When she is not in another galaxy of her creation, she is spending time with her family, daydreaming about film ideas, playing video games, or enjoying the great outdoors.
Bluestar is a 480-page hardcover with a retail price of $31.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0764-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
