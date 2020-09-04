Livius Partners with HBCU Connect to Bring Free Test Prep and College Support Services to College-Bound Students
September 04, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Education News09/4/2020 - Boston, MA - Livius, a Boston-headquartered tutoring, test prep, and academic support company, will serve as a provider of college application and test prep services for college-bound member students and visitors of HBCU Connect, a network and platform serving recruits, students, and alumni of historically Black colleges and universities. The new partnership between the two organizations was announced this week by Neil Khaund, CEO of Livius and Reginald Culpepper, the President of Online Operations and Fulfillment for HBCU Connect, LLC.
Of the collaboration, Khaund stated: "In this moment, when we're confronting historic inequities across so many systems, it's crucial to do whatever we can as a company to help make college prep services more accessible to students and their families. If we can do that for applicants to the vibrant and historically important colleges and universities that serve our country's Black students, we consider it an honor to do so."
Livius will offer its flagship virtual Foundations programs to HBCU Connect students and site users. The Foundations programs are designed to deliver personalized strategies and insights to students in the process of preparing to take either the SAT or ACT college admissions tests and applying to college.
The company's Test Prep Foundations course provides specific strategies and tactics for each exam in a live, online format. Following the class, students complete a full-length practice exam and receive a detailed score report to help map their blueprint for the remainder of their prep and admission journey.
The College Essay Foundations program guides participants through the crucial process of brainstorming, drafting, and revising a Common App essay, as well as answering other college admission questions during an uncertain year.
Throughout its proven 35-year history, Livius has established a stellar reputation within the test prep industry. The company's commitment to the highest standards of customer service and support, together with its effective strategies and methodology, have resulted in over 1,000 perfect SAT and ACT scores for students who have benefited from working with Livius tutors. Past Livius graduates have also attained over 2,000 acceptances to Ivy League colleges and universities, with merit-based scholarship awards averaging around $30,000 per student.
Culpepper shared, "We at HBCU Connect are glad to be able to provide such a wonderful resource to our audience. We appreciate companies and organizations like Livius that want to make a difference by providing test prep, essay prep, and assessment programs at no cost that our members are able to easily partake in."
Registration for Foundations classes for HBCU Connect families is currently open for classes that will begin in early fall. Students and families can find out more about these services and register for the program of their choice here.
Unaffiliated students nationwide can find access to upcoming free Foundations programs here.
ABOUT LIVIUS
Headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts, Livius is now a proud partner of HBCU Connect, with over 35 years of experience providing results-driven tutoring, test prep, and college admission programs to students and families. The company's expert strategies for SAT and ACT test prep, including the Livius 8+ Methodology for Score Improvement, are paired with a dedication to service and relationship-building with families in an approach that's unique to the industry.
ABOUT HBCU Connect
First established as HBCU-Central in 1999, HBCU Connect is the first social network for graduates, students, applicants, and visitors who want to support Historically Black Colleges and Universities. The organization provides a user-friendly platform that helps support individual members seeking opportunities for educational, networking, and professional connections. The HBCU Connect platform also helps connect members with organizations that seek to hire and serve this strong, committed community.
MEDIA CONTACT
Kristi Davin, Director of Center Operations, Livius
(508) 283-1444
kdavin@livius.me
Reginald Culpepper, President of Online Operations and Fulfillment, HBCU Connect
877-864-4446
culpepper@hbcuconnect.com
