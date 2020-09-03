Bakersfield, CA Author Publishes UFO Sighting Account
September 03, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Crystal Ship, a new book by Stacey K. Smith, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
What would you do if you saw something in the night sky that you couldn't explain? Would you explain it away, ignore it, or wonder if you had seen something from another world? Although a critic of UFO sightings in the past, author Stacey Smith saw something in the sky while working as a security officer that changed his life forever. The Crystal Ship is a fascinating autobiography that focuses on Smith's firsthand account of his decision to take action and pursue the truth, leading to multiple encounters with UFOs and life from another world. Although he knows many people will not believe his story, he wants people to know about it. Smith hopes readers will be open-minded and take the time to look up into the sky every so often, especially in mountainous areas and near military installations.
About the Author
Stacey K. Smith is a former US Marine and has a bachelor's degree in environmental studies from Ashford University. He is working on two more books: one on autism and one on politics. He is a safety officer supervisor and enjoys sports, going to amusement parks, and traveling.
The Crystal Ship is a 122-page paperback with a retail price of $27.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0963-5. It is also available in hardcover and eBook. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
