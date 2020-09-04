Irving, TX Author Publishes Call for Unity
From Bondage to Freedom, a new book by Richard A. Prince, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Richard A. Prince, an ordained minister with a burden of hopeless people who are dying spiritually and physically without a vision. He has ministered to the "homeless" and has a vision for the unity of the churches for all races.
From the Author:
"A profound message of hope, destined to make you free to fulfill your life's calling. I am bound for the promised land. I challenge readers from every walk of life to go with me. Today, as in Peter's time, there is a critical need for the gospel to spread across racial lines. The greatest problem is lack of knowledge of the truth. Gone are the days of slavery…still, the battle in man's heart and minds is yet to be conquered."
From Bondage to Freedom is a 158-page paperback with a retail price of $31.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2167-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
