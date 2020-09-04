Colorado Springs, CO Author Publishes Memoir
September 04, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSomehow I Survived: A Memoir of a Lost Soul, a new book by S.M. Jordan, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
With this very raw and personal story of S.M. Jordan's life, filled with survival and hardships, you see how he has overcome every negative situation. From overcoming problems as a child, such as being shy around girls, to adult issues like being homeless, Jordan's story proves that finding God, happiness, and love will overcome all your hardships.
About the Author
S.M. Jordan currently volunteers at a hospice helping those with Alzheimer's. He enjoys vegetarian cooking and spending time with his wife, Renee, relaxing in the outdoors with a book, specifically memoirs and biographies.
Somehow I Survived: A Memoir of a Lost Soul is a 232-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2308-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us