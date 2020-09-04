Morrisville, NC Author Writes Children's Fiction Novel
September 04, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWhat's the Matter With Amy?, a new book by Kristen Bloch, has been released by RoseDog Books.
What's the Matter with Amy? discusses an important component of subjective well-being, which is mental health. Author Kristen Bloch truly feels that areas of mental health such as anxiety or depression, are not discussed enough. Even when they are discussed, it is often through hushed tones and voices of embarrassment or vulnerability. Author Kristen Bloch strives to break the stigma and guide anyone who may be facing depression into seeking the help that they need and deserve. The character Sarah, short for Serotonin, is depicted as a special being that lives inside of Amy's mind. Themes of depression are woven into the text to paint a picture of the different ways in which it can significantly affect people in multiple ways.
About the Author
Kristen was inspired to write this book some time ago during college, when she first took an interest in the mental health field. She earned her bachelor's in psychology and later, her master's with a concentration in both child and developmental psychology. She loves being around children and truly admires the perspective that they have on the world. Kristen hopes that we will all find the courage and strength to ask for help as Amy did.
What's the Matter With Amy? is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4148-8. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at http://www.rosedogbookstore.com.
Contact Information
