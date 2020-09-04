Lincoln, Nebraska Author Publishes Children's Book
September 04, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLearning Together with Sally and Kate, a new book by Sarah K. Taber, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Sally and Kate are the best of friends, and they want to show you that learning is fun! Join them as they teach your children the basic shapes for building a snowman, of course while having a blast! Learning Together with Sally and Kate is a fun little book for teaching basic math concepts to little children.
About the Author
Sarah K. Taber currently lives in Lincoln, Nebraska. She is married with four kids: two boys and two girls.
Learning Together with Sally and Kate is a 32-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0108-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
