Fort Myers, FL Author Publishes Children's Book
September 05, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMonsters Aren't Scary: An Imagineville Story, a new book by Michael Everett Frey, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Michael Everett Frey aims to teach young children moral values and life lessons in a way they can easily remember. Through colorful illustrations and adorable characters, any child who may be afraid of monsters under their bed, like Leila, will find the strength they need to scare them away!
About the Author
Michael Everett Frey has strong family values and spends most of his free time with his wife, Eloise, and two daughters, Devyn and Leila. He enjoys entertaining children as he is just a big kid himself.
Monsters Aren't Scary: An Imagineville Story is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0245-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
