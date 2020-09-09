Pittsburgh, PA Author Writes Children's Nature Book
September 09, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBenny the Bee, a new book by Alexander Wuchevich, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Benny the Bee just wants to help. When spring comes, he is very busy pollinating fruits and vegetables to make honey. But people are scared of him. And his stinger!
A lesson for children of any age, Benny the Bee shows that despite his scary appearance, he is a kind and helpful bee for our planet.
About the Author
Alexander Wuchevich began writing after his retirement at age 68. His 14-year-old granddaughter encouraged him to write children's stories when he and his wife would babysit. He started writing the stories out and never seemed to quit. He enjoys speaking with other writers and finds the writing process exciting. Wuchevich enjoys writing wholesome, Christian stories. He hopes his children and grandchildren will enjoy his books.
Benny the Bee is a 32-page hardcover with a retail price of $23.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0332-4. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at www.rosedogbookstore.com.
