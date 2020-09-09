Reedsburgh, WI Author Writes Collection of Poetry
September 09, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsCollection of Years Gone By, a new book by Paul Bishop, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Paul Bishop has lived most of his life in Sauk Prairie, Wisconsin. Over time, he resided in Dallas, Tucson, and some small towns in Wisconsin. He is very familiar with the mental health system and before he came to Christ, he underwent ECT (electro convulsive therapy). Eventually, he bottomed out and there was not anything else medically to be offered.
About the Author
Growing up, Bishop enjoyed sports. He earned good grades without much effort and after high school he went to LaCrosse for a year. After transferring to UW-Madison, all his hopes and dreams were tossed out the window.
His strength is his spirituality and expertise in being a survivor.
Collection of Years Gone By is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2111-5. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at www.rosedogbookstore.com.
