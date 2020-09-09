Anaheim, CA Author Writes Religious Book
September 09, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSalvation is Serious: Make No Mistake Sin is Slavery, a new book by James Paul Robidoux, has been released by RoseDog Books.
The knowledge of the Salvation Code is priceless, invaluable. It's the secret to understanding the true meaning behind Saint Paul's teachings.
No more guess work, when it comes to Salvation.
Know for sure, who is going to heaven, and who is going to hell.
Know for sure, who is going to experience the rapture, and who is going to be left behind, period.
This is scary stuff! The un-resurrected Seed of the Holy Spirit was inside of every person that ever went to hell, and they never had a clue.
Learn the truth about how Adam and Eve were created.
Can a man have a baby?
What is a hermaphrodite?
Learn the truth about the thief on the cross. It was not happenstance. Is he a descendent of Adam or was he actually Adam himself?
What is reincarnation?
Was John the Baptist really Elijah?
About the Author
Almighty God has chosen this time in history to explain to the world, in the simplest terms possible, what a person must do to be saved and what a person can do once they are saved, period. Amen.
This book has the power to redeem your soul, and resurrect the Spirit through the power of the Holy Spirit, through the power of the Gospel of Grace. Amen.
Salvation is Serious: Make No Mistake Sin is Slavery is a 196-page paperback with a retail price of $36.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0340-9. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at www.rosedogbookstore.com.
