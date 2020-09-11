Livius CEO Neil Khaund Accepted into Forbes Business Council, Coinciding with Release of New Book: HACKING THE SAT
September 11, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Education News9/11/20 - Boston, MA - Neil Khaund, CEO of Livius, a Boston-headquartered tutoring, test prep, and academic support company, has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.
Khaund was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience in the education and academic support industry. Criteria for acceptance into the Forbes Business Council include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.
Khaund has served as the CEO of Livius since 2015. Together with Jason Breitkopf, he is also the co-author of Hacking the SAT: Tips and Tricks to Help You Prepare, Plan Ahead, and Increase Your Score, published in August, 2020 by Skyhorse and distributed by Simon & Schuster. The book seeks to demystify test prep services in an effort to add transparency to the industry and make prep and support services more accessible to a greater number of students.
"We are honored to welcome Neil Khaund into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."
As an accepted member of the Council, Khaund will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events. Khaund will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.
"I'm excited to be selected as a member of the Forbes Business Council and am looking forward to seeing the ways this can provide additional value to other entrepreneurs and business leaders, as well as to the Livius team, our client families, and our community at large," Khaund stated.
ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS
Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.
To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.
ABOUT NEIL KHAUND
Neil Khaund has worked for years in the education industry and is an expert in online learning. Since 2015, he has served as the CEO of Livius Tutoring, a company with 35 years of experience delivering professional college test prep and tutoring services to students and their families. Khaund is a thought leader in the education industry, particularly on issues related to digital learning.
To learn more about Livius, visit livius.me.
