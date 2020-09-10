5 Fisher Rushmer, P.A. Attorneys Recognized in The Best Lawyers in America© 2021 Edition
September 10, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsFisher Rushmer, P.A. congratulates 5 of its attorneys who were included in the 27th edition of The Best Lawyers in America©. First published in 1983, Best Lawyers® has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence.
Recognition by Best Lawyers is based entirely on peer review and is designed to capture, as accurately as possible, the consensus opinion of leading lawyers about the professional abilities of their colleagues within the same geographical area and legal practice area. For the 2021 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America, 9.4 million votes were analyzed.
Lawyers are not allowed to pay a fee to be listed; therefore, inclusion in Best Lawyers is considered a singular honor.
The attorneys from Fisher Rushmer, P.A. who received the 2021 Best Lawyers award include:
Joseph L. Amos, Jr., a 10-year recipient of the award, received recognition for the following practice areas:
Mr. Amos was also recognized as a 2021 "Lawyer of the Year" for his work in Professional Malpractice Law - Defendants in Orlando.
Only a single lawyer in each practice area and community is honored with a "Lawyer of the Year" award.
David A. Corso, a 9-year recipient of the award, received recognition for the following practice areas:
John Edwin Fisher, a 12-year recipient of the award, received recognition for the following practice areas:
J. Brock McClane, a 12-year recipient of the award, received recognition for the following practice areas:
Gary H. Rushmer, a 10-year recipient of the award, received recognition for the following practice areas:
"The attorney's at Fisher Rushmer, P.A. are dedicated to providing exceptional legal counsel to their clients…. and their commitment to excellence is evident in all their work," said firm Shareholder John E. Fisher. "I am proud of my fellow attorneys who have earned this prestigious award and am honored to be included in <i>The Best Lawyers in America</i> 2021 edition with them."
About Fisher Rushmer, P.A.
The Orlando law firm of Fisher Rushmer, P.A. has been providing quality legal advice and services to clients in Central Florida and throughout the entire state since 1984. At Fisher Rushmer, P.A., clients are served by attorneys, not case managers, so you will receive the highly-skilled representation that you need in an effective, cost-conscious manner. Recognized for excellence year after year, Fisher Rushmer, P.A. continues to be a top-ranked law firm throughout Florida, providing the resources of a large law firm with the personal touch of a smaller firm.
Contact Information
Leslie Skinner
Fisher Rushmer, P.A.
Contact Us
Leslie Skinner
Fisher Rushmer, P.A.
Contact Us