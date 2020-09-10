Sarasota, FL Author Writes Children's Book
September 10, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsEmmy the Magnificent, a new book by Terry Jamieson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
What child likes to clean their room? What child likes to do chores? Not many and Emmy is no exception. But with a sense of fun and marvelous creativity, Emmy finds a way to get the job done and is rewarded with a playdate with her friend, Maya Rose. Emmy the Magnificent encourages and celebrates your child's imagination. Snuggle up and discover how Emmy makes cleaning her room a magical experience.
Search for the two mice, Kitty, and the four fairies when they appear, as your child improves important visual skills.
About the Author
Terry Jamieson and her husband raised two sons and a daughter and have four grandchildren. None of them like cleaning their rooms, but like Emmy, with a little imagination, they try to make it fun.
Emmy the Magnificent is a 36-page hardcover with a retail price of $24.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2335-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
