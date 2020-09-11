Hastings, MN Author Writes Adventure Novel
September 11, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLoyal Stoneman, a new book by Noah Frey, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Being a successful and dedicated lawyer, Loyal finds it hard to have any particular view of himself or any of his talents, if he believes to have any. Suffering from depression and anguish, Loyal's life takes him on a journey that he could neither expect nor anticipate, sending him to places and putting him in situations that show just how valuable courage and unselfishness can be.
About the Author
Noah Frey has been a lawyer in private practice for thirty-four years. He is married with four children and has two grandchildren. Frey's hobbies are flying airplanes, playing the piano and guitar, traveling, and reading.
Loyal Stoneman is a 110-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2273-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com
