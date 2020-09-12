Yanceyville, NC Author Writes Collection of Poetry
September 12, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsCharade Parade: A Poetic Masquerade, a new book by Edwin D. Enoch, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
We all are going the same places in life, we just take different roads to get there, and throughout our journeys many of us only get to do what we have to do instead of what we love-"marching to the beat," so to speak. In this march who we are underneath is not who we display to the world, thus creating the "Charade Parade."
This collection of poetry expresses who Edwin Enoch is beyond the Charade Parade, and he wishes who his readers are beyond their daily charade will connect with who he is underneath and see that his experience may not be so different from their own and they will gain a sense of connectivity.
About the Author
Edwin D. Enoch is from a small town in North Carolina called Yanceyville, where he has lived all his life besides a brief stint in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, where he attended Winston-Salem State University and received his bachelor's degree in Justice Studies. He has a passion for all different types of music and cinema, which he feels are a major influence in his writing. Edwin enjoys spending time with friends and family, fishing, and of course writing.
Instagram: @edwin_enochpoetry
Facebook: https://m.facebook.com/edwinenochpoetry
Behance:
https://www.behance.net/elliotteno9098
Charade Parade: A Poetic Masquerade is a 146-page book, paperback and hardcover, with a retail price of $38.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0279-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
