ProMarine Announces ProArt Epoxy Resin
September 16, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsSeptember 16, 2020 (Galesburg, MI) – ProMarine Supplies, a leading supplier of high-performance epoxy resins for residential, commercial and industrial applications, is pleased to announce the release of ProArt Epoxy Resin - a new formula designed for the artisan and craft markets. ProMarine's Epoxy Pro customers have long used tabletop resin for their projects - and now can turn to an epoxy resin developed specifically for intricate artistic endeavors.
ProArt Resin's two-component clear polymer system is formulated specifically to meet or exceed the needs of a wide variety of artisan and crafting applications such as artwork creation and encapsulation, protecting projects with a hard-shell finish. From drawings, paintings, photography, woodworking and more - versatile ProArt may be used to create, seal and protect artisanal and craft projects - providing a crystal-clear, durable coating that resists moisture, corrosion and handling wear-and-tear.
"We are proud to release our new offering and first foray specifically into the art resin market. Our craft customers have been using our tabletop product since its inception – and can now turn to a new polymer, ProArt, formulated to specifically address this market," explained Jennifer Genth, General Manager, ProMarine Supplies. "This new market-centric formula provides our artistic customers with a top-quality product designed for their needs."
ProMarine Supplies ProArt formula features a number of industry-leading benefits:
Plus, a variety of paints, dyes, pigments and tints may be added directly to the polymer to create durable and inspirational paintings in a freeform fresco style. ProArt resin is an adhesive, coating, sealant, and anti-corrosive polymer that also offers resistance to heat, chemicals and moisture.
About ProMarine Supplies:
ProMarine Repair was established in 2009 as a boating repair company. While working on a wide variety of marine construction projects, it became apparent that there was a need for high-quality, high-performance epoxy resin products. ProMarine Supplies was founded in 2013 to address the market needs of Artisan, Construction and Marine epoxies. Visit http://www.promarinesupplies.com.
MEDIA CONTACT: Jennifer Genth, General Manager, T: 833-769-9776
