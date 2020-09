ProMarine Announces ProArt Epoxy Resin

Lighter Viscosity gives Easier Handling for Delicate Art Projects



Quicker Mixing & Longer Working Times



Crystal-clear, High-gloss, Hard-shell Finish



U.V. Resistant Self-leveling Formula



Cures to a 100% Inert Solid with Water-Resistant Coating



Provides Superior Impact Strength



Plus, a variety of paints, dyes, pigments and tints may be added directly to the polymer to create durable and inspirational paintings in a freeform fresco style. ProArt resin is an adhesive, coating, sealant, and anti-corrosive polymer that also offers resistance to heat, chemicals and moisture.



About ProMarine Supplies:

ProMarine Repair was established in 2009 as a boating repair company. While working on a wide variety of marine construction projects, it became apparent that there was a need for high-quality, high-performance epoxy resin products. ProMarine Supplies was founded in 2013 to address the market needs of Artisan, Construction and Marine epoxies. Visit http://www.promarinesupplies.com.



MEDIA CONTACT: Jennifer Genth, General Manager, T: 833-769-9776 × Email ProMarine Supplies

September 16, 2020 (Galesburg, MI) ProMarine Supplies , a leading supplier of high-performance epoxy resins for residential, commercial and industrial applications, is pleased to announce the release of ProArt Epoxy Resin - a new formula designed for the artisan and craft markets. ProMarine's Epoxy Pro customers have long used tabletop resin for their projects - and now can turn to an epoxy resin developed specifically for intricate artistic endeavors.ProArt Resin's two-component clear polymer system is formulated specifically to meet or exceed the needs of a wide variety of artisan and crafting applications such as artwork creation and encapsulation, protecting projects with a hard-shell finish. From drawings, paintings, photography, woodworking and more - versatile ProArt may be used to create, seal and protect artisanal and craft projects - providing a crystal-clear, durable coating that resists moisture, corrosion and handling wear-and-tear."We are proud to release our new offering and first foray specifically into the art resin market. Our craft customers have been using our tabletop product since its inception and can now turn to a new polymer, ProArt, formulated to specifically address this market," explained Jennifer Genth, General Manager, ProMarine Supplies. "This new market-centric formula provides our artistic customers with a top-quality product designed for their needs."ProMarine Supplies ProArt formula features a number of industry-leading benefits: