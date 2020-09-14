Dallas, TX Author Writes Religious Book
September 14, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Unfortunate Destiny of Our Planet… And Us, a new book by Lennart Wingardh, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Prophecies of the end of the world began to interest Lennart Wingardh in 1981, after reading Prophecies & Predictions Everybody's Guide to the Coming Changes by Moira Timms. He found that God's ancient prophecies were revealed in the Jewish Bible and in the Book of Revelation and were later on complement, very extensively, in the Qur'an. It is the aspiration of this book that the reader shall realize that the ancient prophecies are real and that they were given by God to provide the understanding that will help you change your life.
About the Author
Lennart Wingardh is a Swedish and American citizen who was born in Cuba in July 1934, where he educated until age eleven, when the family moved to Sweden. After graduating he joined the Swedish Telecommunications giant Ericsson and worked with Latin America up to the level of General Manager in Mexico and Venezuela. In 1980 he switched over to Motorola in Chicago, with who he pioneered the entry of Cellular to Latin America. In Argentina he became known as the Father of Cellular. Upon retirement in 1998 he began studying the prophecies, to try to uncover the reason for their existence something that had intrigued him deeply, culminating in the creation of this remarkable book!
The Unfortunate Destiny of Our Planet… And Us is a 160-page paperback with a retail price of $32.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0864-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us