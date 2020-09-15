Severn, MD Author Publishes 2nd Collection of Poetry
September 15, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsJunk Poetry II, a new book by Rolland "Moose" Amos, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Junk Poetry II is a second collection of fun and clever poetry that will make the reader laugh.
About the Author
Rolland "Moose" Amos, the author, was born in 1931 and grew up in Northeastern Ohio. He attended Ohio State U., Mexico City College (BA – Int. Relations), Boston U. (MA – Int. Relations), U. of MD (BA – German) and Middlebury (VT) College (MA – Russian). Amos served in the army and air force for 22 years, then worked at the National Security Agency until he retired in 1994. While growing up in Ohio, they called him "Mickey" (like the mouse with ears!) and in the military they called Amos "Moose" (a variation of "A-Moose"). When he wrote his first poem ("Ditty to AHS" in JUNK POETRY) in 2013, he discovered that writing poems was an interesting, challenging and entertaining vehicle for expressing thoughts and ideas and for just killing time constructively. This is his second volume of poetry. He now resides in Maryland.
Junk Poetry II is a 114-page hardcover with a retail price of $21.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4513-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
