Santa Monica, CA Author Writes Autobiography
September 15, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAn Angel on My Shoulder, a new book by Jerry Rosenblum and Jack Neworth, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Advance Praise for Jerry Rosenblum
Excerpts
"After my father's funeral, my aunt Mildred admonished, 'Jerry, now you're the man of the house.' I was 12 and it was the height of the Depression. How was I going to do it?"
"Panicked by Orson Welles' 'War of the Worlds,' radio broadcast, my boss, Mr. Wiener, who owned the drug store, raced out the door. I assumed to fight the aliens or sell them some Pepto Bismol."
"During WWII, my racist co-workers threatened, 'We don't appreciate you with the nig*er.' "I'll eat my lunch with whoever I want,' I said defiantly, hoping they didn't see my knees knocking."
"On a troop ship heading home on leave, I rolled 11 straight passes. If I'd been in Vegas, I'd have owned the hotel."
"My most charismatic customer was Muhammad Ali, the most relaxed was Bing Crosby, and the most menacing was mobster Alan Dorfman who wound up murdered, gangland style."
"Because of the unexpected steep grade, I fell. I lay helpless in the street, 96-years old, bleeding and unable to get up. But after being rescued I wondered, had I finally met my guardian angel?"
About the Authors
Jerry Rosenblum has lived in Santa Monica since 1971. At 87, he started his memoir and finished at 97. (He's now talking "sequel. ")Ever-busy, Jerry takes classes at Emeritus College; attends lectures; reads voraciously; wins, senior amateur singing contests; has been on 3 podcasts; and has 21,000 lnstagram followers. (if only Jerry wasn't so lazy!)
Jack Neworth is the author of "LaughingMatters," a humor column with the Santa Monica Daily Press for 13 years and has written numerous articles about Jerry 's age defying exploits.
An Angel on My Shoulder is a 310-page hardcover with a retail price of $29.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6154-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us