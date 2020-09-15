San Francisco, CA Author Publishes Poetry
September 15, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Last Book of Poems, a new book by Miguel Lago Clavero, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Last Book of Poems is a dedication to love, loss, and hope. These works were composed during a dark period in author Miguel Clavero's life. Serving a prison sentence for a crime he did not commit, Miguel strove to climb out of the depths of the darkness and be reborn. These poems are the result.
Enjoy such topics as the Titanic, Princess Diana, Vietnam vets, the Braves, American Indian tribes, and other beautiful pieces.
About the Author
Miguel Lago Clavero was born in Cuba in 1964 and arrived in the United States in 1970 as a Cuban American of Miami, Florida.
In addition to The Last Book of Poems, Miguel has a second book of poetry ready to be published, an autobiography in the works, and a novel entitled Papillon.
The Last Book of Poems is a 78-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0185-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
