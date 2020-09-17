Plan to Eat Sees 33% Increase in Usage During the Last 5 Months
September 17, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Technology NewsPlan to Eat, a meal planning app that streamlines the meal planning process with a customizable meal planning calendar and automatically created shopping lists, is excited to announce that their number of active users has increased by 33% during the last 5 months.
"There have only been a few times in the past 10 years that I have seen this kind of interest from
new and existing customers!" - Clint Bounds, owner and lead developer at Plan to Eat
One likely cause for the increase in users is due to people spending more time at home because
of the COVID-19 pandemic. Awareness about the benefits of meal planning and cooking has
grown during the pandemic, as people are not able to dine out and visit grocery stores as easily
or as often as before the virus. Plan to Eat is the solution for people who are looking for an easy,
efficient way to plan and prepare meals at home.
Families and individuals alike have recognized the need to meal plan and cook at home, but
many need help with this process, from organizing recipes to creating shopping lists. Customer
Experience Director, Roni Vayre, had this to say about the Plan to Eat app: "If you have never
meal planned before, Plan to Eat takes the stress out of meal planning. And we all need less
stress right now!"
Plan to Eat provides an easy solution to help simplify these repetitive tasks. The Plan to Eat
mobile and desktop apps offer many benefits for its users, including:
eating more meals together.
The app also gives users the ability to:
family recipes manually.
text or email.
reschedule meals, plan leftovers, and track frozen meals.
planned on those dates will automatically populate. Manually add shopping list items and
organize your list with custom stores and categories.
With the number of users increasing, Plan to Eat has taken their customers' feedback about their
meal planning app to make improvements. One of the newest updates in the app is the grocery
delivery feature which helps users easily send their Plan to Eat shopping lists to grocery delivery
services.
Other updates since the increase in new signups include:
According to Plan to Eat owner and lead developer, Clint Bounds, "This has been a tough year
for many of us and we've been working hard to push updates that fit our customers' current
needs, such as Grocery Delivery and more collaboration features."
Plan to Eat offers a FREE 30-day, no-obligation, full featured trial. No credit card information is
required to start the trial. At the end of the 30 days, users can choose between an annual or
monthly subscription plan if they wish to continue using the Plan to Eat app.
For additional information about Plan to Eat and their meal planning app, visit
www.plantoeat.com or find them in the Apple App Store or the Android Play Store.
About Plan to Eat
Plan to Eat provides tools to streamline the meal planning process that equip households to eat
better food, enjoy more meals together, and help save money at the grocery store. Their meal
planning app helps reduce the stress associated with meal planning and preparation including
creating shopping lists and cooking the meals. In addition, with the Plan to Eat app, there are no
annoying pop-up ads, no hidden costs, no need to provide credit card information to start the free trial, and no automatic subscription renewals.
Contact Information
Riley Whitson
Plan to Eat
