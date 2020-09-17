Plan to Eat Sees 33% Increase in Usage During the Last 5 Months

Plan to Eat, a meal planning app that streamlines the meal planning process with a customizable meal planning calendar and automatically created shopping lists, is excited to announce that their number of active users has increased by 33% during the last 5 months.

"There have only been a few times in the past 10 years that I have seen this kind of interest from
new and existing customers!" - Clint Bounds, owner and lead developer at Plan to Eat

One likely cause for the increase in users is due to people spending more time at home because
of the COVID-19 pandemic. Awareness about the benefits of meal planning and cooking has
grown during the pandemic, as people are not able to dine out and visit grocery stores as easily
or as often as before the virus. Plan to Eat is the solution for people who are looking for an easy,
efficient way to plan and prepare meals at home.

Families and individuals alike have recognized the need to meal plan and cook at home, but
many need help with this process, from organizing recipes to creating shopping lists. Customer
Experience Director, Roni Vayre, had this to say about the Plan to Eat app: "If you have never
meal planned before, Plan to Eat takes the stress out of meal planning. And we all need less
stress right now!"

Plan to Eat provides an easy solution to help simplify these repetitive tasks. The Plan to Eat
mobile and desktop apps offer many benefits for its users, including:
  • Saving money and generating less food waste by sticking to a custom meal plan.
  • Making eating at home more enjoyable with freshly prepared meals.
  • Spending less time meal planning and creating shopping lists.
  • Helping to get the entire family involved in meal planning and preparation, as well as
    eating more meals together.
  • Reducing stress and anxiety around planning meals and grocery shopping.
  • Making healthier food choices more accessible to maintain a healthy weight.

    • The app also gives users the ability to:
  • Tap the share icon in any mobile web browser to import recipes from the web, or enter
    family recipes manually.
  • Connect with other Plan to Eat subscribers to share and save recipes, or share a recipe by
    text or email.
  • Add recipes, ingredients or notes to the meal planning calendar. Adjust servings,
    reschedule meals, plan leftovers, and track frozen meals.
  • Select a date range for the shopping list and all the ingredients needed for the meals
    planned on those dates will automatically populate. Manually add shopping list items and
    organize your list with custom stores and categories.
  • Automatically synchronize the recipes, meal plan, and shopping list across all devices.

    • With the number of users increasing, Plan to Eat has taken their customers' feedback about their
    meal planning app to make improvements. One of the newest updates in the app is the grocery
    delivery feature which helps users easily send their Plan to Eat shopping lists to grocery delivery
    services.

    Other updates since the increase in new signups include:
  • An improved menus feature for easier planning of previous meal plans.
  • The ability to share the shopping list with friends and family
  • More continuity between the mobile and desktop apps
  • Recipe filters to help find the perfect recipe

    • According to Plan to Eat owner and lead developer, Clint Bounds, "This has been a tough year
    for many of us and we've been working hard to push updates that fit our customers' current
    needs, such as Grocery Delivery and more collaboration features."

    Plan to Eat offers a FREE 30-day, no-obligation, full featured trial. No credit card information is
    required to start the trial. At the end of the 30 days, users can choose between an annual or
    monthly subscription plan if they wish to continue using the Plan to Eat app.

    For additional information about Plan to Eat and their meal planning app, visit
    www.plantoeat.com or find them in the Apple App Store or the Android Play Store.

    About Plan to Eat
    Plan to Eat provides tools to streamline the meal planning process that equip households to eat
    better food, enjoy more meals together, and help save money at the grocery store. Their meal
    planning app helps reduce the stress associated with meal planning and preparation including
    creating shopping lists and cooking the meals. In addition, with the Plan to Eat app, there are no
    annoying pop-up ads, no hidden costs, no need to provide credit card information to start the free trial, and no automatic subscription renewals.

