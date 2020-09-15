Brooklyn, NY Author Writes Romance Novel
September 15, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDon't Get Too Close, a new book by Jay Janzee, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Dajawni Kwame is used to building emotional walls all around her and keeping her heart on a private island. She swears she would never fall in love, but Justin Ziering's presence changes all of that. She couldn't understand why he pursues her so relentlessly, until he reveals a life-altering dream to her.
About the Author
While beginning her journey as a writer in 2008, Jay Janzee started cultivating some life-altering events from her personal life and strategically added them into her body of work.
As with many of her stories, Don't Get Too Close is loosely based on Jay's own experiences, with added dramatizations that paint a dynamic picture of her personal beliefs.
Don't Get Too Close is a 372-page paperback with a retail price of $23.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0306-5. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at www.rosedogbookstore.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
