'Champion's Mojo' Podcast Launches Exclusive Partnership With CG Sports Network
September 15, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Sports NewsThe Champion's Mojo podcast, one of the most popular podcasts in the swimming market, is joining the CG Sports Network via a multi-year exclusive licensing deal. Since its launch in 2019, hosts Kelly Parker Palace and Maria Parker have interviewed many of the top athletes in the world at an astonishing rate. Their highly in-depth and personal interview style has helped them climb the ranks as one of the most listened to podcasts in the swimming and health/wellness categories. Earlier this year, Champion's Mojo was a top 5 finalist for a prestigious Webby Award.
The show's guests include elite-level swimmers, champions, and coaches with a mission to inspire, motivate, and educate listeners. The show has produced more than 80 episodes, and the list of guests is flush with more than 25 Olympic gold medalists, including Lilly King, Natalie Coughlin, Nathan Adrian, and Ryan Murphy. Legendary coaches Bob Bowman, Teri McKeever, and Greg Meehan have also appeared on the show.
"We're delighted to be working with CG Sports. They share our passion to inspire our listeners with stories from elite champions and our desire to promote these winning athletes. We are looking forward to growing a community together that will benefit from the wisdom and inspiration that champions share," Maria Parker said.
"CG Sports has a world-class team that can take Champion's Mojo to the next level. It's an ideal partnership and perfect timing for Champion's Mojo, as we are coming off a year of fast growth. We're excited that our conversations with champions will now be able to inspire an even larger audience with CG Sports' superb marketing and outstanding connections in the sports industry," Kelly Parker Palace said.
The first episode released under the new partnership is with Kara Lynn Joyce, CEO of The LEAD Sports Company and a three-time U.S. Olympian. The show will be released Tuesday, September 15. Listeners can find the podcast on iTunes, Spotify, SoundCloud, iHeart Radio, and championsmojo.com.
By partnering with CG Sports Network, Champion's Mojo will enjoy the full support of the company's marketing, sponsorship, and branding expertise. This partnership represents a major addition to the rapidly growing slate of content available to audiences by CG Sports.
"Kelly and Maria do a masterful job in their ability to connect with and bring out unique stories from each guest. Their professional and life experience set them apart from the market, which was evident from our first meetings with them. They will be a great fit to the network and we are extremely excited to be working with such professionals," said Matt Amerlan, director of operations for The CG Sports Company.
About Champion's Mojo
We're athletes, businesswomen, and family, as sisters-in-law and best friends. We're world record holders (bios below) and are passionate about sharing techniques champions use to succeed in sports and life. We interview the most elite-level swimmers, champions, and coaches to inspire, motivate, and educate our listeners. Visit us at championsmojo.com.
Kelly Parker Palace: Kelly is currently a masters swimming world record holder and a U.S. national record holder. She formerly was a D1 head swim coach, a D1 All-American swimmer for North Carolina State University, an Olympic Trials qualifier, and a winner of more than 50 open-water swim races. Kelly is also a breast cancer survivor.
Maria Parker: Maria is a long-distance endurance cycling champion and has won Race Across America (RAAM). She holds multiple cycling records, including the 24-hour road record in which she pedaled 469.198 miles at an average speed of 19.550 mph. Maria calls herself an adult-onset athlete because she was in her 50s when she really hit her stride.
The CG Sports Company:
The CG Sports Company is an Olympic talent management and media company. For more information visit cgsportsco.com.
Contact Information
Matt Amerlan
The CG Sports Company
510-809-6833
Contact Us
