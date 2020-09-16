Suntory Beverage & Food Limited Seeks Innovations for its Non-Alcoholic Beverage Portfolio
September 16, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Lifestyle NewsSuntory Beverage & Food Limited (SBF) launches its Open Innovation Portal to partner on innovations and is seeking ideas and innovations from individuals, startups, research institutions and academia from across the globe for partnering on new advances in non-alcoholic beverages.
Interested submitters can send their ideas to SBF through the new Suntory Beverage & Food open innovation portal.
Suntory's beverage and food portfolio includes brewed teas, bottled water, carbonated soft drinks, ready-to-drink coffee and energy drinks. The Suntory Beverage & Food open innovation portal is the place to submit your ideas for food and beverage, as well as for Suntory's non-alcoholic favorites Orangina, Lucozade, Ribena, BOSS coffee, and lyemon green tea.
SBF's Current Needs
SBF Global OI Team is now accelerating innovation by connecting globally and is currently seeking innovations for specific technology needs and challenges. These are:
Ideas and innovations for these needs must be submitted to Suntory by October 31, 2020.
yet2 manages and maintains the Suntory Beverage & Food open innovation portal. The portal provides a single point of entry for submissions, ensuring no confidential information is passed to Suntory until submissions are properly vetted and moved along to further stages of engagement. yet2 filters and evaluates the submissions based on a number of criteria.
About Suntory
Founded as a family-owned business in 1899 in Osaka, Japan, Suntory Group has grown into a global company operating throughout the Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia and Oceania with an annual revenue (excluding excise taxes) of $21.0 billion in 2019. Suntory is driven by Yatte Minahare - the spirit of bold ambition - and its 40,210 employees worldwide draw upon our unique blend of Japanese artisanship and global tastes to explore new product categories and markets.
Suntory Beverage & Food (SBF), established in 2009 as a member of the Suntory Group, is a global company overseeing mainstay businesses in the non-alcoholic beverages and food product categories. Learn more about Suntory Group and SBF at www.suntory.com and www.suntory.com/softdrink/.
About yet2
yet2 operates at the hub of the global technology market. Since 1999, we have been an Open Innovation services company working for an international corporate client base. yet2 provides hands-on technology transfer services in the areas of targeted technology scouting, strategic dealflow, Open Innovation portal management, innovation tours, anonymous deals, technology licensing, and patent transaction services - bringing our Open Innovation clients hundreds of millions of dollars in value. Learn more about yet2 by visiting: www.yet2.com. Follow yet2 on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.
Contact Information
Kelley Kassa
yet2
6173044898
Contact Us
