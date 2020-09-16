Suntory Beverage & Food Limited Seeks Innovations for its Non-Alcoholic Beverage Portfolio

September 16, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Lifestyle News
Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (SBF) launches its Open Innovation Portal to partner on innovations and is seeking ideas and innovations from individuals, startups, research institutions and academia from across the globe for partnering on new advances in non-alcoholic beverages.

Interested submitters can send their ideas to SBF through the new Suntory Beverage & Food open innovation portal.

Suntory's beverage and food portfolio includes brewed teas, bottled water, carbonated soft drinks, ready-to-drink coffee and energy drinks. The Suntory Beverage & Food open innovation portal is the place to submit your ideas for food and beverage, as well as for Suntory's non-alcoholic favorites Orangina, Lucozade, Ribena, BOSS coffee, and lyemon green tea.

SBF's Current Needs
SBF Global OI Team is now accelerating innovation by connecting globally and is currently seeking innovations for specific technology needs and challenges. These are:
  • Immune system boost or slimming with natural ingredient for beverage application. Suntory is seeking ingredient and academic partners relevant to "gut health" study, focusing on immune system boost or slimming.
  • Energy management solutions for ready-to-drink (RTD) beverage. The company is looking to identify technologies and ingredients for beverage applications that help consumers with their energy management throughout the day.
  • Personalized and proactive health optimization. Suntory is also seeking to develop solutions to help consumers manage their energy needs throughout the day, based on their personal requirements and in harmony with their individual needs.
  • Beyond Ready-to-Drink. Suntory is looking to innovate in the Ready-to-Drink category and seeks novel concentrate finished product forms and technologies to create great tasting drinks that consumers can enjoy by just adding water.

    • Ideas and innovations for these needs must be submitted to Suntory by October 31, 2020.

    yet2 manages and maintains the Suntory Beverage & Food open innovation portal. The portal provides a single point of entry for submissions, ensuring no confidential information is passed to Suntory until submissions are properly vetted and moved along to further stages of engagement. yet2 filters and evaluates the submissions based on a number of criteria.

    About Suntory
    Founded as a family-owned business in 1899 in Osaka, Japan, Suntory Group has grown into a global company operating throughout the Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia and Oceania with an annual revenue (excluding excise taxes) of $21.0 billion in 2019. Suntory is driven by Yatte Minahare - the spirit of bold ambition - and its 40,210 employees worldwide draw upon our unique blend of Japanese artisanship and global tastes to explore new product categories and markets.

    Suntory Beverage & Food (SBF), established in 2009 as a member of the Suntory Group, is a global company overseeing mainstay businesses in the non-alcoholic beverages and food product categories. Learn more about Suntory Group and SBF at www.suntory.com and www.suntory.com/softdrink/.

    About yet2
    yet2 operates at the hub of the global technology market. Since 1999, we have been an Open Innovation services company working for an international corporate client base. yet2 provides hands-on technology transfer services in the areas of targeted technology scouting, strategic dealflow, Open Innovation portal management, innovation tours, anonymous deals, technology licensing, and patent transaction services - bringing our Open Innovation clients hundreds of millions of dollars in value. Learn more about yet2 by visiting: www.yet2.com. Follow yet2 on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

    Share Article