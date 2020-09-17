Santa Fe, TX Author Publishes Memoir
September 17, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Stranger Within, a new book by Samuel Charles Van Ness IV, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In A Stranger Within, Samuel Van Ness tells the true story of his life, from growing up to present day. Often gritty and raw, Van Ness doesn't hold anything back as he tells of his time in and out of prison, dealing with addiction, and everything in between. A Stranger Within will serve as both an eye-opener and inspiring tale for readers.
About the Author
Samuel Van Ness is a true believer in God. A Stranger Within tells of his life story.
A Stranger Within is a 322-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0976-5. It is also available in hardcover and eBook. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
