Wheatley Heights, NY Author Writes Financial Planning Guide
Melvin Greene understood at an early age that serving a company for over thirty years would not allow him to retire at his desired age of fifty-five. He knew retirement was attainable but wondered if he would be able to afford a lifestyle of ease, comfort and freedom. The aim, at some point in life, was to experience and enjoy the residual of his hard work.
The reality for most hard-working Americans is that after they retire, they will need a part-time job to support themselves financially. He knew concepts such as investment strategies, planning for retirement and estate planning were not freely shared. The people who could profit from these approaches were usually not privy to this information and the people who knew did not often share. Melvin was on a mission to discover what most people would not share. He worked the nine-to-five job and invested the money he would have spent on lunch. Instead of purchasing extravagant items, he invested. While others were buying fancy clothes, he was buying stocks and bonds. Melvin taught hundreds of others to do the same. It was a paradigm shift in thinking.
A.F.I.R.E. will show you how to do the same! He is not knocking fancy items; in fact, he now owns them. But they came only after his nest egg was secured.
Throughout this book, Melvin invites you to understand how to invest, so you can be in the driver's seat! He emphasizes that investing is a learned behavior. It should give you hope that you can do the same with the right coach.
About the Author
Melvin is an established tax professional who taught both taxation and accounting at the collegiate level. He worked as a corporate tax professional for Fortune 50 companies, including Pfizer, Mobil Oil, United Airlines and International Paper Company. He retired at Cushman & Wakefield, Inc. as global tax director and currently serves as founder and owner of TAX-R-US, a tax planning, preparation and audit resolution certified public accounting firm. He also volunteers his services as investment director for the Cedarmore Corporation's Young Entrepreneurs Training Program in New York.
Melvin received a Bachelor's Degree from Benedict College, an MBA in Taxation from Governor's State University and an MST in Taxation and Accounting from Fordham University Graduate School of Business. He is passionate about seeing people move their finances in a direction they never thought possible.
Remember, you cannot open new possibilities with the same old door. You need a new one.
A.F.I.R.E Achieving Financial Independence Retiring Early is a 142-page paperback with a retail price of $29.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2183-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
