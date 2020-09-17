Valparaiso, IN Author Publishes Children's Book
September 17, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Secret Under the Stairs, a new book by Kaleb Dres and illustrated by Tenia Dres, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Katie, Johnny, and Stewart have made a game out of hunting for the Christmas presents their parents hide from them every year. But one Christmas Eve, while scavenging, they meet Olly the elf, one of Santa's helpers, who takes them through a portal beneath their staircase to Santa's Workshop!
When there are too many presents to be carried on Santa's sleigh, Katie, Johnny, and Stewart must step up and help deliver presents to children all over the world. Will they make it in time?
About the Author
Kaleb Dres is a seventh-grader who enjoys spending time with his family, swimming, playing poker, collecting watches, and working with his dad on cars. An aspiring entrepreneur, he spends much of his time learning about the stock market and real estate investing.
About the Illustrator
Tenia Dres is a freshman in high school. A creative spirit, she has a passion for drawing and animation, and hopes to one day become an animator. In her spare time, she enjoys reading and playing video games.
The Secret Under the Stairs is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2359-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
