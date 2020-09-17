Philadelphia, PA Author Publishes Mystery Novel
September 17, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsIn the Convent: A Frances Yates Mystery, a new book by Marjorie G. Jones, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In the sequel to In the Cards, Hermetic scholar Dame Francis Yates is invited by a former student Juan Carlos Ortiz to Mexico City with the intent to speak in the convent of seventeenth century feminist nun, Sor Juana de la Cruz.
When a murder occurs in the convent, her fascination with Mexico's food, spiritual significance, and margaritas quickly shifts to the boldly feminist nuns. She wonders whether the forces of the Inquisition could still be alive in modern-day Mexico.
About the Author
A member of the Women Writing Women's Lives seminar in New York City, Marjorie G. Jones is the biographer of British historian Frances Yates and Philadelphia Quaker Mary Vaux Walcott. A graduate of Wheaton College, Norton, Massachusetts; the Rutgers School of Law and the Graduate Faculty of the New School, she has taught history and government at Mercy College, Dobbs Ferry, NY; the New School, and for degree programs at Sing Sing prison and for Villanova University at Graterford/Phoenix prison. She lives with her husband in Center City, Philadelphia.
In the Convent: A Frances Yates Mystery is a 236-page paperback with a retail price of $41.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2348-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
