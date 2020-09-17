South Bend, IN Author Publishes Children's Book
September 17, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Adventures of Stanley, a new book by Cheryl L. Foster, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Being an adorable puppy waiting to be adopted, the story and adventures of Stanley is entertaining for children while also teaching them different lessons. The adventures of Stanley will help children understand different life changes as they experience these changes for themselves.
About the Author
Cheryl L. Foster is a retired banker. She has almost always had a dog in her life. Cheryl's last dog, Stanley, was a rescued puppy mill dog. With an adopted dog and also members of her family who were adopted, Cheryl wanted to share the joys and tell the story of being adopted.
The Adventures of Stanley is a 56-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2569-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
