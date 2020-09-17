Lewiston, ME Author Writes Language Education Book
September 17, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Untold Story of the Alphabet, a new book by Chloe Jon Paul, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Untold Story of the Alphabet is a study guide to help children and adults with English as a second language, as well as educators who work with them. Explore the wonderful world of words. Discover how well you will read, write, and speak with help from this guidebook.
About the Author
Chloe Jon Paul currently lives in Lewiston, ME.
http://www.chloejonpaul.net
The Untold Story of the Alphabet is a 54-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2194-8 . It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
