Stone Mountain, GA Kid Author Publishes Children's Book
September 18, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsYou're the Best, a new book by Hannah Martin, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. Everyone can use a self-esteem boost! Hannah Martin's joyful book seeks to show each reader that they are special and worthy.
You're the Best is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0631-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
