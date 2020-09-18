Malden, MA Author Writes Religious Fiction Novel
September 18, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsIn Search of Hallelujahs, a new book by Jean-Bertho Almonord, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In Search of Hallelujahs tells the story of Jean, a man born in Saint-Louis du Nord, Haiti. He is ingenuous and beats death at its own game many times in his life. If there is a problem Jean cannot solve with his own resourcefulness, he looks to God.
This book treats many thought-provoking questions. Can Christianity coexist with the occult? Is Christianity relevant? Is the occult relevant? Is Catholicism relevant? Is Protestantism relevant? Can Protestantism coexist with Catholicism?
About the Author
Jean-Bertho Almonord came to America at the age of ten. He graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) with joint bachelor's degrees in electrical engineering and computer science. He worked several years as an engineer and became an author at the age of thirty-seven.
In Search of Hallelujahs is a 96-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0164-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
