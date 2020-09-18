Eagle Dental Management Announces Advisory Board

Lynn Campbell – President & CEO of Black Ops Management Solutions. An accomplished operations executive leading dental organizations since 2009, Lynn has worked both in the trenches with front-line office teams and with senior managers of large dental enterprises. Has in-depth knowledge of emerging trends, new business applications, valuation practices, and developments in the competitive landscape through his active working relationships with a network of complementary service providers and professional associations in the dental industry nationwide. This allows him to bring a current understanding of dental industry dynamics to his advisory practice.

Adam Whitten - Principal of Cultivate Bookkeeping. A Dallas-based accounting team serving dental practices, medical practices, and DSO/MSOs throughout the United States. Adam has spent a decade guiding start-ups and well-established teams in achieving financial organization and clarity.

Jordan Stern - Vice President of TAG Employer Services. Through his efforts his clients have been able to use their HR programs as a means to attract and retain top talent. Jordan has worked with clients that range from small family owned businesses, to large corporate and multi office firms across the United States. The Dental and DSO space is one that Jordan and TAG have proven scalability and solution evolution, making HR a dynamic and reliable center of influence.

Greg Mellin – President of Mellin Technology Management. A business leader with a deep understanding and passion for technology. In 2002 he started Mellin Technology Management with the mission of helping the dental industry navigate the increasing need for technology in their practices. He exclusively serves the Dental Support Organization (DSO) sector. He has delivered technology solutions to DSOs ranging from start-ups to some of the largest in America.

Tim Kelley – Founder of TNT Dental. TNT Dental is the #1 creator of custom websites and marketing strategies for dentists. Recognized as a leading expert in helping dental practices grow, Tim is passionate about harnessing the power of online marketing to attract and keep new patients. With more than 25 years of experience in the dental industry, he also knows what it takes to run a successful practice.

today announced the formation of its advisory board. This milestone is a major move for Eagle Dental Management which allows its partners the advantages of a DSO while preserving their individual identity.They are:"We are excited to welcome our advisory team" says Chris Hubble, President at Eagle Dental Management "I know this group of individuals will help guide and allow EDM to better service our partners."Eagle Dental Management maximizes dental practices from a clinical perspective as well as handle the "business side" of the enterprise through professional office management. Our network is structured to provide critical business management and support including non-clinical operations.We acquire both individual and group specialty practices and support the work of our dentists by managing aspects of the business such as billing, IT, marketing, human resources, payroll, accounting, and purchasing. This business dynamic enables us to create a vertically integrated system focused on simply delivering the best care and experience to patients.