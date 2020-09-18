GreenRope Makes Capterra's Top 20 Customer Service Software List
September 18, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsSAN DIEGO, CA - SEPTEMBER 18, 2020: GreenRope, the world's first and only Complete CRM, made it onto Capterra's coveted Top 20 list as one of the best customer service software. This is a huge step for GreenRope as a privately owned software company. GreenRope is listed among some of the largest customer service-focused companies in the world.
"Being featured as one of Capterra's Top 20 Customer Service Software is a huge win for the GreenRope team," explains CEO, Lars Helgeson. "From the beginning, we wanted to deliver a comprehensive solution to clients that they could use to successfully manage every aspect of their business. We are proud of our customer service tools, and this inclusion only strengthens our position as a leader in the CRM and customer service space."
GreenRope offers a complete CRM solution that integrates sales, marketing, customer service, and operations into one highly customizable system. Integrating customer service into your CRM helps deliver an up-to-date, 360-degree view of your customers and the relationship your business has with them.
Gone are the days when a customer has to repeat themselves over and over to different departments. With complete CRM, all touchpoints from sales to marketing to customer service are tracked and stored within the contact record. This integrated approach allows for improved customer experiences, increased team productivity, and much more.
Because of GreenRope's extensive list of features available to businesses, they save users 90%, on average, in total cost of ownership. Instead of having to piece together multiple disparate solutions, GreenRope is an all-in-one, designed to help businesses streamline, save money, and drive sustainable growth.
About GreenRope
Since 2008, GreenRope's mission has been to resolve the challenges of managing business operations by providing cloud-based integrated software that is effective, affordable, and user friendly. GreenRope streamlines key operations, including e-commerce and accounting, CRM, email marketing, mobile marketing, calendaring, websites, social media, and more, into one easy-to-use platform. By using GreenRope, companies can reduce their marketing and CRM software expenses by an estimated 80%. GreenRope's affordable pricing plans start as low as $149/month. Visit www.greenrope.com for more information.
