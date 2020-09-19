Big Bear City, CA Author Publishes Children's Book
September 19, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsIvan the Terrible Dragon, a new book by Kristi Miller, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Ivan the Terrible Dragon was written for the Author's husband, Ivan, and their son, Ivan Dale. Ivan the Terrible Dragon is a children's book where the illustrations are collaborative watercolor paintings between mother and son. The author first began by painting trees with inspirational messages, making homemade greeting cards, and then she created a personal business on ETSY and Facebook titled, "TreeLadyCards." As the Author continued to paint, Ivan Dale took an interest in painting alongside his mother. The Author began to see images and silhouettes in her sons blotchy designs that he painted. The author took Ivan Dale's painting and created something more detailed out of it; thus began her idea for "collaboration" paintings with her son. Ivan Dale loved when Kristi painted dragons which prompted her the idea to create the children's story, Ivan the Terrible Dragon. While her son inspired the artwork, the authors husband inspired the theme and writing of this children's book.
About the Author
Kristi Miller's love for artwork and creative writing served her well putting this book together. Kristi has always been a creative writer and has now finally put her God-given talent into use. The author takes up residence in Big Bear Lake California, where beautiful scenery drives her inspiration every day. She continues to paint and hopes to create more children's books with her and her son's artwork.
Ivan the Terrible Dragon is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0261-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us