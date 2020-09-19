New Orleans, LA Author Publishes Christian Responsibility Book
September 19, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsYour Ultimate Purpose, a new book by Lee Thomas, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Lee Thomas believes it is every believer's personal responsibility to obey the great commission (Matthew 28: 18-20).
About the Author
Lee Thomas was born and raised in the south. After a stint in the military, he began to study the bible and learned that he needed a savior. He promptly repented of his sins and became born again. One of the great joys of his life is to lead another person to have a personal relationship with Jesus Christ.
Your Ultimate Purpose is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $9.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0969-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
