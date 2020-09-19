New Jersey Author Writes Children's Fiction Book
September 19, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe June Balloon, a new book by Haven Love Traverzo, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Told through the perspective of a balloon, the story of the June Balloon shows how precious long-lasting friendships and the power of love are. There are a few chuckles of laughter thrown in this short story, too.
About the Author
Haven Love Traverzo is from New Jersey. Traverzo enjoys spending time with her family and scrolling through Pinterest. In the near future, she hopes to fulfill her dream of becoming an elementary school teacher.
The June Balloon is a 30-page hardcover with a retail price of $23.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2001-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us