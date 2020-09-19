Chandler, AZ Author Publishes Third Book in Action Series
September 19, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMichael Pallas: The Mormon Case 3, a new book by A.D. Sabbah, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In this the third in the Michael Pallas: The Mormon Case series, Mike's handsome and charming brother Jason Pallas once again enters Dory's life, drawing her into another deadly adventure. This time, Dory and Jason join both local and federal law enforcement against their most dangerous adversary and discover once again that not everyone is who they appear to be.
Although Dory and Jason cannot deny the attraction that exists between them, uncertainties exist which cause them to come face to face with the realities of the workings of their own hearts, and a haunting mystery is revealed.
Michael Pallas: The Mormon Case 3 is a 234-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2001-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
