Williamstown, NJ Author Writes Children's Book
September 21, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFuzzy Face Fighters: (Reawakening), a new book by Joseph Baumhauer, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Ed is a young child with a common fear, the fear of the Boogeyman. Experiencing life-like dreams, Ed can't help but to be scared and very shy. One day, he comes face to face with his biggest fear. Will Ed conquer and overcome his fears? With the help of unexpected friends, Ed goes on the adventure and journey of a lifetime.
About the Author
Joseph Baumhauer is a father of two and has been married for 15 years. In 2010, he received his TEFL. Baumhauer's hobbies include stop motion animation, resin crafting, toy crafting, Photoshop and photography, and camping.
Fuzzy Faced Fighters: (Reawakening) is a 42-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0598-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
