Columbia, MD Author Writes Nonfiction Novel
September 22, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsJournal of the Librarian Who Went to Prison for Money, a new book by Glennor Shirley, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Journal of the Librarian Who Went to Prison for Money discusses the positive transformation of prisoners who use prison libraries to educate themselves. The nation's high rate of incarceration and high cost to taxpayers can be decreased with more emphasis on education.
This book is unique because the letters from prisoners show their educational achievement after entering prison, and also humor, resilience, and the need for preparation for successful reentry. Readers can take away use more of taxpayers' money to educate instead of incarcerate and provide more funds to prepare prisoners for successful reentry so prisoners become taxpayers.
About the Author
Glennor Shirley volunteers and participates in many library organizations. She is past president of Maryland Library Association, member of ASCLA - Association of Specialized and Cooperative Library Agencies, recently a facilitator in groups initiated by Elijah Cummings-Courageous Conversations on Faith, Race, and Ethnicity. Her special interest is criminal justice and is on the executive committee of MAJR (Maryland Alliance for Justice Reform). She is also on the Maryland Humanities Grant Committee and past mentor for a youth group in Unitarian congregation.
Glennor is mother of three sons, one with Down syndrome, and some of her passions include attending performing arts, plays, and musicals.
Journal of a Librarian Who Went to Prison for Money is a 216-page paperback with a retail price of $38.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2220-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us